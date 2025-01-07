Power cut in Derbyshire town leaves nearly 50 homes without electricity – with National Grid on scene to repair outage

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:47 GMT
Residents in a Derbyshire town are currently facing a power cut – with National Grid engineers working to restore electricity in the area.

A power cut has left residents in Bolsover without electricity this morning – with the outage being reported just before 10.15am.

A total of 49 homes have been hit by the power cut – with the impacted postcodes including S44 6BH, S44 6BJ, S44 6BN and S44 6QE.

National Grid engineers are currently at the scene and are working to rectify the fault – and hope to have restored power by 2.00pm today.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “We are aware of this power cut outage, which was raised at 10.12am this morning, and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

