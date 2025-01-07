Council reopens A617 in Chesterfield after busy route was hit by flooding
At 10.40am today, Derbyshire County Council confirmed that the A617 in Chesterfield had reopened – after the route was hit by flooding yesterday.
The following routes remain closed due to flooding across Derbyshire:
Leathersley Lane, Scropton.
Watery Lane, Scropton.
Main Street, Rosliston.
Frizams Lane, near Findern.
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132.
Derby Road, B5010 Risley.
Heage Lane, Etwall.
Asher Lane, Ripley.
A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary.
Works Road, Barrow Hill (under railway bridge).
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston.
Breach Lane, Hatton.
The A515 between Parsley Hay and Pomeroy is down to one lane, with poor visibility and stranded vehicles – and drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Long Lane at Youlgrave has also been impacted, with abandoned vehicles along the route.
As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley – and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar:
A57 Snake Pass.
Cat and Fiddle, A537.
A53 Axe Edge.
A6024 Holme Moss.
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton.
Winnats Pass - closed due to abandoned vehicles.
Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass.
Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.
