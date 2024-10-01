Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A617 is open again between Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield and the M1 – after flooding had forced police to close the route.

A road closure was put in place yesterday, between Junction 29 of the M1 and the Horns Bridge Roundabout on the A617 in Chesterfield, due to flooding.

This remained in place overnight and into the morning, with drivers urged to avoid the area – but Derbyshire Police confirmed at 9.05am that the route had opened once again.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “There is a car awaiting recovery on the inside lane as you come into town which is coned off, so please take care if you are driving that way.”

The A617 has reopened this morning after being hit by flooding.

Parkside Community School, located on Boythorpe Avenue in Chesterfield, has confirmed that it is closed today after being impacted by flooding overnight.

Environment Agency flood warnings are still active for the River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw, the River Rother at Tapton, and the River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge – including Barlow Brook.