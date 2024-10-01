Flooding forces closure of Chesterfield school – with phone lines currently down
A Chesterfield school has closed its doors to pupils and staff this morning – after flooding in the area.
Parkside Community School, located on Boythorpe Avenue in Chesterfield, has confirmed that it is closed today after being impacted by flooding overnight.
In a statement published on social media, a school spokesperson said: “The school will be closed today (Tuesday, October 1) due to flooding in the local area affecting staff and students.
“Phone lines are also down. School will re-open to staff and students tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2).”
