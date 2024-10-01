Derbyshire police close A617 bypass to M1 in Chesterfield after flooding

Policed have closed the main A617 bypass from Horn’s Bridge in Chesterfield to the M1 motorway.

Heavy rain throughout yesterday led to flooding at Horns Bridge and the road was closed last night.

In a statement put out just before midnight last night, police said: “A road closure is in place from Junction 29 of the M1 to the Horns Bridge Roundabout on the A617 in Chesterfield, due to flooding. This will remain in place overnight and into the morning. Please avoid the area.”

The latest flooding comes almost a year after Storm Babet hit north Derbyshire, flooding hundreds of homes and businesses.

