3 . Some flood alerts removed

A number of flood alerts have been removed by the Environment Agency today - including Bottle Brook, River Ecclesbourne, River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge, River Wye at Bakewell and Ashford. Flood alerts have also been removed for a number of tributaries to the Rivers Noe, Derwent and Wye in North Derbyshire including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook, Press Brook and Smithy Brook. Photo: Brian Eyre