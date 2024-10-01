Derbyshire weather: Exact time rain is set to stop after heavy downpours lead to flooding in Chesterfield and Derbyshire
In Chesterfield, the chance of rain is set to remain between 80% and 90% until 7.00pm this evening.
As the evening progresses, the probability of rain will hover between 30% and 50%. More rain is forecast overnight, before finally stopping in Chesterfield at 12.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2).
This will be followed by more dry weather on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4 – before rain returns to the forecast on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6.
In Matlock, conditions are much the same – with the chance of rain sitting between 73% and 100% until 7.00pm today.
More rain is predicted to follow until tomorrow morning – with 11.00am on October 2 marking the end of the rainy weather in Matlock until the weekend.
The probability of rain in Alfreton today will hover between 71% and 90% until 7.00pm. Again, rain is expected to continue overnight – before dry conditions finally arrive by 2.00pm tomorrow.
The likelihood of rain in Ilkeston throughout today will stay between 32% and 70%, before the wet weather subsides at around 10.00pm.
