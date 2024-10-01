Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With rain continuing to batter Derbyshire today amid flooding in parts of the county, this forecast shows when the wet weather is finally set to subside.

In Chesterfield, the chance of rain is set to remain between 80% and 90% until 7.00pm this evening.

As the evening progresses, the probability of rain will hover between 30% and 50%. More rain is forecast overnight, before finally stopping in Chesterfield at 12.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2).

This will be followed by more dry weather on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4 – before rain returns to the forecast on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6.

The wet weather is set to continue across Derbyshire today.

In Matlock, conditions are much the same – with the chance of rain sitting between 73% and 100% until 7.00pm today.

More rain is predicted to follow until tomorrow morning – with 11.00am on October 2 marking the end of the rainy weather in Matlock until the weekend.

The probability of rain in Alfreton today will hover between 71% and 90% until 7.00pm. Again, rain is expected to continue overnight – before dry conditions finally arrive by 2.00pm tomorrow.

The likelihood of rain in Ilkeston throughout today will stay between 32% and 70%, before the wet weather subsides at around 10.00pm.