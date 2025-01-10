Mountain rescue team bring walker to safety amid “arctic conditions” in Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:05 GMT
A hiker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers after being left “exhausted” and “disorientated” – with “arctic conditions” hitting the Peak District.

On Wednesday, January 8, the Kinder Mountain Rescue team were called to assist a walker who had gotten into difficulty amid inclement weather in the Peak District.

A team spokesperson said: “A well-equipped and experienced walker had a trip out to enjoy the beautiful snow conditions in the Brown Knoll/South Head area, where he walked regularly. Unfortunately, the conditions were much worse than he anticipated and he became disoriented and exhausted. Very sensibly, he called for help.

“Using Sarcall PhoneFind, we were able to confirm his location on Brown Knoll and also confirm that he was uninjured. In these artic conditions, hypothermia is a serious risk and so we were keen to get to him as soon as possible.

The walker was eventually located and brought to safety. Credit: Kinder MRTThe walker was eventually located and brought to safety. Credit: Kinder MRT
The walker was eventually located and brought to safety. Credit: Kinder MRT

“Kinder 1 was deployed to locate the casualty, complete an assessment and then, if appropriate, begin an evacuation. Our normal approach route is via Land Rover to Edale Cross and then walk in. Snow and ice meant that our Land Rover could not get far beyond Coldwell Clough and so Kinder 1 deployed on foot. Unfortunately, this added an hour to our time to reach the casualty.

“Kinder 2 tried an alternative route via South Head, but this was no better. When we arrived, the casualty was well enough for a challenging 90 minute walk off with us back to Coldwell Clough, aided by hot drinks and jelly babies. From there we took our vehicles back to base for a warming cup of tea.

“After our record breaking 73 callouts in 2024, the intensity has increased in 2025 with 8 callouts in 8 days, totalling 730 volunteer hours. The commitment of team members and the incredible support of our family and friends has been fantastic.”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support their work here.

