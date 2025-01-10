Roads across Derbyshire remain closed due to snow and flooding
Derbyshire County Council, which is the Highways Authority responsible for the county’s roads, said this morning: “We've had another very cold night with our crews out since 2am gritting all primary and secondary routes. We hope to get gritters on the closed roads this morning to work towards reopening them.
“We are putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds therefore will take longer to complete.”
The following roads also remain closed due to snow or ice.
- Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge
- A6024 Holme Moss
- Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
- Rylah Hill, Palterton
- Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane
- Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road
Roads closed due to flooding include:
- Leathersley Lane, Scropton
- Breach Lane, Hatton
- Bargate Lane, Repton
- Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane
- Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)
- Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane
- Ferry Lane, Twyford
The council spokesperson added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”
