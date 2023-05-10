News you can trust since 1855
Met Office issues yellow weather warning with thunderstorms set to hit Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District residents were warned to brace for potential thunderstorms today.

By thomas hardwick
Published 10th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire could face heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Derbyshire could face heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow weather warning is in place between 1.00pm and 8.00pm today (Wednesday, May 10).

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to develop across parts of central England this afternoon, before easing during the evening.

Some areas could see 15mm of rainfall within an hour, with 25-30mm in 2-3 hours also being predicted – along with lightning and hail.

Derbyshire residents were warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and potential hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible, and lightning strikes could cause damage to buildings and structures.

