Met Office issues yellow weather warning with thunderstorms set to hit Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District

Derbyshire could face heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow weather warning is in place between 1.00pm and 8.00pm today (Wednesday, May 10).

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to develop across parts of central England this afternoon, before easing during the evening.

Some areas could see 15mm of rainfall within an hour, with 25-30mm in 2-3 hours also being predicted – along with lightning and hail.

Derbyshire residents were warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and potential hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

