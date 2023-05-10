News you can trust since 1855
Appeal for witnesses and footage as man taken to hospital after assault in Derbyshire town

Police are appealing for witnesses as well as dashcam and CCTV footage after an assault in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th May 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:05 BST

The incident occurred in Stapleton Road, Ilkeston at around 11.30am on Tuesday, May 9.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the time and has any information. They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a Hyundai car which was seen in the area as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 353 of 9 May:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101