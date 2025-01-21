Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn will hit Derbyshire this week – with the Met Office warning residents of strong winds, travel disruption and potential power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Derbyshire, active for 24 hours on Friday, January 24 – with Storm Éowyn set to bring a period of strong winds.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly – with peak gusts of 60-70mph inland and 80-90mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

The Met Office has warned that power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be impacted, with the possibility of longer journey times and cancellations. Some roads and bridges will close

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs being blown off and power lines brought down.

Injuries and danger to life could also occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice for residents:

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Such items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Windy weather can cause delays and make travel conditions dangerous. Follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys. Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If driving, check road conditions and ensure you have essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an in-car phone charger).

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do – consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs, know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.