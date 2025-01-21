Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An applicant has failed in his bid to be granted a Certificate of Lawful Development enabling premises in a conservation area to be used for industrial/business purposes.

Bolsover District Council has refused the certificate for the existing use of 10 buildings and hardstanding at the back of a house at Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree.

The applicant, Jack Wootton, stated that the site was currently used for storage and maintenance of own equipment but did not provide details about the industrial/business use. His application referred to rent records being present from 2001 and sheds being used since 1997-98.

Letters from residents of the Oxcroft Estate – several of whom had lived there for decades – objected to the application. Steve Shearwood of Oxcroft Lane, wrote: “I have probably lived on the estate longer than any other current residents and have witnessed the changes in the area and therefore embraced the decision to make it a conservation area. To the best of my knowledge these units have only ever been used for storage and I haven't personally witnessed any industrial use until recently when there has been a noticeable increase in activity with vehicles, large fires and the removal of hedges and fences. In recent years, the planning department have taken action and prevented other noise, traffic and anti-social businesses from operating on the Oxcroft Estate. We respectfully request that the same action be taken in respect of this application in that it is not granted.”

The buildings and hardstanding at the rear of 38 Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree for which Bolsover District Council have refused applicant Jack Wootton a Certificate of Lawful Development for industrial/business use (photo: Google)

Marie Lucas wrote: “I have been a resident of Oxcroft Estate for 54 years, and can confirm that the previous resident Mr Brian Bird, used it for agricultural purposes only, until the time came when he could no longer manage the workload. After that, it had several uses: caravans were stored there; several horses were stabled there, and Phil Rushby (a good friend of Mr Bird) used to tinker/fix garden machinery.

"With the ever increasing amount of houses being built on the Bolsover end of Oxcroft Lane, the volume of traffic using the lane has risen likewise. It is a single track, country lane with several severe bends. It was built initially for horses and carts, and although many people use it for walking, cycling, horse riding etc, it is getting more dangerous as each day passes to use it in any capacity. Having even more traffic, with vehicles larger than a standard car, will increase the probability of a severe injury or fatality.

Miss Lucas Added: “The noise is also an issue, and if the whole area was an industrial site, then this would be of no consequence. However, Oxcroft Lane is not, and has never been in any industrial capacity. It is peaceful and tranquil and has recently been granted Conservation Area status. The historical integrity of Oxcroft Estate should not be jeopardised by any individual or business that does not sit within the definition of agriculture.”

A resident of the Oxcroft Estate for more than 25 years, Mr M. D. Edge wrote: “I have seen a quiet, rural, agricultural property very recently become a hive of industrial activity with what appear to be commercial vehicles, with vans and cars coming and going throughout the day.”

Angela Wood of Oxcroft Lane wrote: “Having lived in the area for over 40 years we now find businesses wanting to come into these residential, ex agricultural houses and associated buildings to set up commercial and industrial businesses. Surely businesses are sited on industrial estates where they are designed to be, not in private agricultural dwellings.”

Resident Sarah Bryan commented: “I object to this application being put through as a 'retrospective' application for lawful change of use. The change of use described (industrial /business use) has only recently taken place, and so this should be put through as a 'full' planning application so that local residents and statutory consultants can review and comment on the impact of this change accordingly – particularly in relation to harm to local residents amenity and the wider conservation area. The documents provided only show that the buildings have been used for storage purposes historically, and not industrial/business use.”

Councillor Donna Hales, representing Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, asked for the application to be called in for planning committee review. She said there appeared to be confusion about the use of the units for a number of years, that the conservation status suggested that this kind of increased development should not be permitted, that the site appeared unkempt and disorganised and that there was the potential for increased traffic.

The application was turned down because the council was not satisfied that commercial storage/business/industrial uses had operated from the site for at least ten years. “The necessary burden of proof has not been discharged and the issuing of a Lawful Development Certificate for the existing development is therefore not justified,” stated the ruling.