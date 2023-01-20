A yellow weather warning for freezing fog has been activated by the Met Office – and is in effect between 2.00am and 11.00am on Saturday, January 21.

Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some areas, the fog could become quite dense – with the potential for visibility to fall below 100 metres.

The cold weather is set to persist over the weekend.