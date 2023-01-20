Met Office issues weather warning – with Chesterfield and Derbyshire set to be hit by ‘freezing fog’
The current cold snap is set to continue across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with the Met Office warning that ‘freezing fog’ is set to arrive.
A yellow weather warning for freezing fog has been activated by the Met Office – and is in effect between 2.00am and 11.00am on Saturday, January 21.
Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.
In some areas, the fog could become quite dense – with the potential for visibility to fall below 100 metres.
Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents have been warned that delays to bus and train services are possible – and that flights may also be impacted by the inclement weather.