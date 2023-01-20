Police appeal after man attacked by gang during burglary at Derbyshire home
Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during a burglary at a Derbyshire property.
The incident occurred between 2am and 2.30am on Tuesday, January 17, when a group of people broke into a property in Caxton Street, Derby – and assaulted a 21-year-old man who lives at the address.
The victim and two other people in the property were threatened and forced to hand over a quantity of cash and mobile phones.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information – especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*29861:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.