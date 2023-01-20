Police appeal after man attacked by gang during burglary at Derbyshire home

The incident occurred between 2am and 2.30am on Tuesday, January 17, when a group of people broke into a property in Caxton Street, Derby – and assaulted a 21-year-old man who lives at the address.

The victim and two other people in the property were threatened and forced to hand over a quantity of cash and mobile phones.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information – especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*29861:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

