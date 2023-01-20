The incident occurred between 27 and 29 December, when a large quantity of items including two guitars, a mandolin, jewellery, power tools and fossils including dinosaur bones were stolen from a property in Hardwick Square West, in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and stalking. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

Of particular interest is anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area covering the dates and times stated.