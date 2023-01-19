The barista said that cafe employees were summoned to a meeting on Monday and told that the council-owned business would be shutting in February because it wasn't making enough money.

She said: "It was such a shock - we hadn't got a clue. They told us we were closing and to keep it quiet. Why should we keep quiet when we're losing our jobs?"

One of a team of five working at the cafe, the worker has been employed by the council for 23 years. She said: "At my age I won't get another job. There are two people in the same household who will be affected by the cafe closing. I'm on a contract so I'll get redundancy - there are others who don't have a contract so I don't know what will happen to them."

Queen's Park Sports Centre where more than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the cafe to stay open.

Staff have set up a petition in an attempt to keep the cafe open and have collected more than 500 signatures in two days. The member of staff, who spoke to the Derbyshire Times and who we have chosen not to name, said: “Customers are devastated...everyone is signing it.”

Regular visitor Bernice Walker said that the closure of the cafe would be "another nail in the coffin for Chesterfield."

The 84-year-old badminton player meets up with friends every week for a game at the sports centre followed by an hour in the cafe.

Bernice, who lives in North Wingfield, said: "The cafe is so friendly, a nice little place to have a social get-together and things are not expensive."

A customer who visits the cafe five times a week after swimming and gym sessions said: "This cafe is a ‘vital hub’ for centre members, the elderly, parents with toddlers, meet-up cycling and walking groups, to name just a few.

"In current times, this cafe provides a warm social hub providing hot fresh meals, snacks and hot drinks particularly beneficial for the local elderly and vulnerable.

"It's the only cafe in the area and is one of the few places that has a cafe with a free car park."

The man, who is in his sixties and wishes to remain anonymous, added: "Chatting to the staff, they are confident that there are cost savings that they have suggested countless times that haven't been listened to."

Findings of a review into the operation of cafes at Queens Park Sports Centre and at the Market Hall will be discussed by borough councillors at a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday next week.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: "We have a responsibility to regularly review our services to ensure they provide value for money and represent an effective use of under-pressure council resources.

"The council's joint cabinet and employment and general committee meeting on January 24 will be considering a confidential report which reviews the catering operations of the council. The council operates two facilities, one at Queens Park Sports Centre and one at the Market Hall.

"The report sets out the results of a review into each of the cafe operations and makes a series of recommendations to members.

"As part of ensuring that staff are aware of any decisions being made that may affect them, a series of staff and trade union meetings were held on Monday to discuss in confidence the recommendations set out in the report and potential implications."