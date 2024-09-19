Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire residents have been warned by the Met Office to brace for thunderstorms this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire, which is active between 1.00am and midnight on Saturday, September 21.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty in the details , scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop and spread north-westwards at times later on Friday night and through Saturday.

“While much of the time it will be dry and not all places will see these, where they do occur, 20-40mm of rain could fall in less than an hour – with a small chance of isolated accumulations of 50-70mm over the course of a few hours.

“In addition, hail and frequent lightning may accompany the most intense storms, especially during Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of the Midlands, southern England and east Wales.”

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a possibility of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Residents were warned that in the event of extreme weather, there was a small possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a small chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost – and that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.