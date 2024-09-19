Police seize e-scooter from speeding driver in Derbyshire town – who tried to flee from officers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 09:31 BST
An e-scooter rider saw his vehicle seized in a Derbyshire town – after attempting to evade the police.

On Wednesday, September 18, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized an e-scooter in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “Another e-scooter was seized after riding illegally on a road at speed towards Shirebrook.

“The adult riding it obviously knew better, and that he needed insurance and a licence, as he unsuccessfully tried to get away.

This is the e-scooter that was seized by officers.This is the e-scooter that was seized by officers.
“Again, we at the Shirebrook SNT want to remind the public that the current law is clear. Yes, you can buy an e-scooter but you can't ride it on a UK public road, cycle lane or pavement. The only place an e-scooter can be used is on private land with the owners permission.”