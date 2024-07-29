Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire residents have been warned to brace for thunderstorms later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire – active between midday and midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur, they could be torrential – with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire.

The heaviest showers could result in 20-30mm of rainfall within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations potentially reaching as much as 70-90mm of rainfall.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.