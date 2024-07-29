Met Office issues weather warning for Derbyshire – with thunderstorms set to hit county this week
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire – active between midday and midnight on Thursday, August 1.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.
The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur, they could be torrential – with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.
The heaviest showers could result in 20-30mm of rainfall within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations potentially reaching as much as 70-90mm of rainfall.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is also the potential for fast flowing or deep floodwater to hit areas due to the thunderstorms, which could cause danger to life.
