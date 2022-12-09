Met Office issues weather alert for Derbyshire as temperatures plummet and snow forecast

The yellow warning of ice is in place now and continues until noon on Saturday. Forecasters say some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces and there may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. They will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning adds: “Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches. These showers are expected to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast shows that temperatures will hardly get above freezing over the next seven days, with a maximum of 2C and lows of -2C.

A yellow weather alert has been issued

Next week remains mainly dry, but the Met Office is forecasting more snow next Saturday across Derbyshire, after snow fell in some areas of the county overnight.