Met Office issues weather alert for Derbyshire as temperatures plummet and snow forecast
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Derbyshire, as temperatures plummet across the county.
The yellow warning of ice is in place now and continues until noon on Saturday. Forecasters say some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces and there may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. They will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The warning adds: “Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches. These showers are expected to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate.”
The forecast shows that temperatures will hardly get above freezing over the next seven days, with a maximum of 2C and lows of -2C.
Next week remains mainly dry, but the Met Office is forecasting more snow next Saturday across Derbyshire, after snow fell in some areas of the county overnight.
The UK Health Security Agency has also warned that all regions of England will experience severe cold weather this week, with an amber cold weather warning will remain in place until Monday, December 12.