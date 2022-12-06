Here's when heavy snow is forecast for Derbyshire as cold weather warning issued

The Met Office and UKHSA have warned that all regions of England will experience severe cold weather starting on the evening of Wednesday 7 December. The amber cold weather warning will remain in place until Monday, December 12.

Temperatures in Chesterfield are expected to remain below 5C degrees for almost two weeks, until Monday, December 19, with minimum overnight temperatures reaching -3C this Thursday night. Heavy snow is set to hit Chesterfield next Thursday, December 15.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.”

UKHSA has supplemented the cold weather plan for England with useful resources and advice on the risks of cold weather and tips for staying warm and well this winter.

