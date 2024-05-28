Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire residents are being warned to brace for thunderstorms today by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire – active between 2.00pm and 7.00pm today (Tuesday, May 28).

Thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours, causing travel disruption and potentially leading to flooding.

Storms will break out in some places this afternoon and move quite quickly eastwards before fading during the late afternoon or early evening. Where storms do occur, 15 to 30mm of rain may fall in less than two hours. In some areas, frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.