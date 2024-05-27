Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health Trust bosses have issued an update for patients after a lightning strike hit Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The Hospital Trust has confirmed that a lightning strike caused some systems and processes across the Royal to be impacted on Sunday evening.

They said nobody had been hurt or injured and the hospital had put mitigating actions in place to ensure safety and ongoing patient care continued.

The Trust added that the weather yesterday also led to increased calls to their switchboard, which may have meant some calls did not getting through in a timely manner, and apologised for any delay in response.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital