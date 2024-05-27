Update after lightning strike hits Chesterfield Royal Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hospital Trust has confirmed that a lightning strike caused some systems and processes across the Royal to be impacted on Sunday evening.
They said nobody had been hurt or injured and the hospital had put mitigating actions in place to ensure safety and ongoing patient care continued.
The Trust added that the weather yesterday also led to increased calls to their switchboard, which may have meant some calls did not getting through in a timely manner, and apologised for any delay in response.
Late last night the Trust issued this update on the situation: “Thank you for all your support. We are pleased to advise that all the systems and processes affected by the lightning have now been brought back on line and are working normally. The issues have now been resolved and we’re back to business as usual. Thank you for your support and patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.