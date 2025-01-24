Met Office issues another weather warning for Derbyshire this week – with icy conditions bringing potential travel disruption
The Met Office has issued a third weather warning for Derbyshire this week, with a yellow warning for icy conditions active between 3.00am and 10.00am tomorrow (Saturday, January 25).
Icy stretches will lead to hazardous conditions in places on Saturday morning, with showers moving across the region on Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
Skies will clear following the showers, with ice likely to form on untreated surfaces – leading to some hazardous travelling conditions.
Icy patches may develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – and could result in residents suffering injuries by falling on icy surfaces.
The Met Office has issued the following safety advice to Derbyshire residents:
Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.
If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads – which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads – which are more likely to have been treated.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
