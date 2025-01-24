Met Office issues another weather warning for Derbyshire this week – with icy conditions bringing potential travel disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire residents have been warned by the Met Office to brace for icy conditions this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a third weather warning for Derbyshire this week, with a yellow warning for icy conditions active between 3.00am and 10.00am tomorrow (Saturday, January 25).

Icy stretches will lead to hazardous conditions in places on Saturday morning, with showers moving across the region on Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skies will clear following the showers, with ice likely to form on untreated surfaces – leading to some hazardous travelling conditions.

Another weather warning has been issued for icy conditions across the county.

Icy patches may develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – and could result in residents suffering injuries by falling on icy surfaces.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice to Derbyshire residents:

Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads – which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads – which are more likely to have been treated.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.