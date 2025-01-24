Derbyshire travellers facing travel disruption with motorway lanes closed and fallen trees on rail lines

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:13 BST
Derbyshire travellers are facing travel disruption this morning with motorway lanes closed and fallen trees on rail lines

Travel monitoring site Inrix is reporting long delays and two lanes closed due to emergency repairs on the M1 Northbound between J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield), where there are reports of delays of around 30 minutes.

On the B6025 Alfreton Road at Blackwell, there is no through traffic allowed due to emergency repairs and electricity work on B6025 Alfreton Road both ways at Gloves Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and SouthYorkshire is closed in both directions to all vehicles between the A616 Flouch and the 57 at Hollingworth due to strong winds from Storm Eowyn.

There are reports of long delays on the M1 and rail disruption

On the railways, Midlands Railway said there are trees blocking the railway between Sheffield and Stockport and between Manchester Oxford Road and Warrington Central.

The operator said it was unable to run most of its trains between Sheffield and Liverpool. Passengeers are being advised to check their journey online: https://eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk

An amber weather warning remains in place for Derbyshire today due to high winds from Storm Eowyn, with the Met Office saying there is the potential for travel disruption, power cuts and Injuries and danger to life could also occur from flying debris.

