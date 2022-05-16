Met Office issue thunderstorm alert for Derbyshire and warn of potential flooding and travel disruption

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the East Midlands – including Derbyshire – which is active between 1pm and 10pm on Monday, May 16.

During Monday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of the Midlands before moving northwards. These are likely to bring some heavy rain in places, with 20mm of rain possible in one to two hours.

The Met Office has said there is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

The weather warning is in place across the county.