A yellow weather warning for rain is active between 9.00pm tonight and 8.00pm tomorrow (Friday, October 13).

Heavy and persistent rain, will move northeast across much of England and Wales over Thursday night and Friday morning, with some drier spells following across southern and eastern England for a time.

It will also become windy, with gusts of 45-50mph inland and as high as 60mph on some southern coasts.

Derbyshire could face heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning.

The rain will clear from the northwest through Friday afternoon and evening. 10-20mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots 30-50mm of rainfall is possible.