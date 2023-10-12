News you can trust since 1855
Shocking photos show aftermath of blaze that ripped through Derbyshire home – causing “severe damage”

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that devastated a Derbyshire property – causing significant damage.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
On the evening of Monday, October 9, fire crews from Belper, Ashbourne and Kingsway in Derby were deployed to the scene of a house fire in Brailsford.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and short extension ladders to bring the fire under control.

They were, however, unable to extinguish the blaze before what crews described as “severe damage” had been caused to the property.

