Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the evening of Monday, October 9, fire crews from Belper, Ashbourne and Kingsway in Derby were deployed to the scene of a house fire in Brailsford.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and short extension ladders to bring the fire under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...