Met Office forecast for Derbyshire this early May bank holiday weekend

Met Office forecasters say high-pressure has been largely dominant over the UK in recent days, bringing a good deal of dry, fine weather and some sunny spells.

Any overcast weather will clear on Friday afternoon bringing a mixture of sunshine and cloud in Chesterfield and across much of Derbyshire.

Saturday looks for a glorious start with seven hours of glorious sun changing to in the afternoon and maximum temperatures of 16°C.

Derbyshire is set for a mixture of springtime weather this bank holiday weekend. Picture by Nick Rhodes of springtime blossom in Queens Park, Chesterfield.

However, the rain will arrive overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle into Sunday.

Light rain is predicted for most of the morning but will ease later to bring more overcast conditions. The maximum temperature will be 13°C.

Bank holiday Monday should be slightly warmer but it will remain cloudy and overcast at times.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the north west.

"This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”