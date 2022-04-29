Chesterfield children help tackle 'hectic' school run traffic problems

Children at Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School took part in a special project as part of a road safety week campaign.

Headteacher Ian Holmes said the aim was to ensure ‘we are all as safe as possible in our community’.

He said: “The pick-up and drop off times are particularly hectic so we all wanted to do something to try and positively affect the situation.

Year 6 pupils Darci, Darcy and Lillie next to a poster created by pupils during a road safety project at Walton Holymoorside Primary School.

"We love our village so the opportunity to do something like this to try and make our community ever safer was great.

"The children took part in workshops and all created posters to be displayed around the village.

"We sought permission from the council to put the posters up and informed the community of our plans through a local community group.