Live updates as rain warning upgraded to amber in Derbyshire

Today's weather warning has been updated to amber across Derbyshire.

Reports are coming in of flooding on roads in Derbyshire this morning.

The Environment agency has issued flood warning for three rivers, and a rain warning has been upgraded to amber - the second most severe level.

The rivers Wye, Erewash and Amber are at risk of flooding as the rain continues to fall.

Motorists have been to take extra care and allow more time for their journeys, and be wary when driving into standing water.

Residents have reported the following roads as closed:

Chesterfield Road in North Wingfield

Calow Green flooded both sides of the dip

Tom lane and rectory road at Duckmanton