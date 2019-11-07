Van driver stranded as three ft of water floods Derbyshire road

A van with its driver inside are stuck in floodwater.

Torrential rain has flooded Spinkhill Road in Killamarsh, making it impassable.

Spinkhill Road

Derbyshire police are turning vehicles away, and are working with Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue to rescue the van and driver.

Police received a call from a member of the public to say that the road was flooded at around 9.45am.

Green Lane is also flooded, and drivers are being advised to find an alternative route.

A Met Office amber warning for rain is in place for Derbyshire today as forecasters warn of a ‘danger to life’.