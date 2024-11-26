Hypothermic wild campers who braved Storm Bert rescued from popular Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pair of hypothermic campers were rescued from the highest point of the Peak District after venturing out during Storm Burt.

At 5.00am on Sunday, November 24, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called to Kinder Scout – after reports of two wild campers who had encountered difficulties during Storm Burt.

A team spokesperson said: “Two wild campers set out to experience the full force of Storm Burt! However, as the wind intensified, they realised their tent wasn’t up to the task and began letting in water. This left both campers mildly hypothermic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following the correct course of action, they called for help. Team members made their way to the campers’ location, and after a quick assessment, it was decided to walk both individuals back to Edale while their tent was dismantled.

The campers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Buxton MRTThe campers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Buxton MRT
The campers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Buxton MRT

“Thankfully, after rewarming in the team’s control vehicle, they were able to make their way home.

“We hope the campers enjoyed a nice warm shower and a hearty breakfast when they got home.

READ THIS: Police appeal for help after masked gang attack man and steal substantial amount of cash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We all learn lessons from our experiences, especially in the great outdoors. Sometimes, we find ourselves in challenging situations, but these experiences build knowledge and resilience for future adventures.”

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.

Related topics:Buxton Mountain Rescue TeamPeak DistrictStorm BertPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice