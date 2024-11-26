Hypothermic wild campers who braved Storm Bert rescued from popular Peak District beauty spot

A pair of hypothermic campers were rescued from the highest point of the Peak District after venturing out during Storm Burt.

At 5.00am on Sunday, November 24, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called to Kinder Scout – after reports of two wild campers who had encountered difficulties during Storm Burt.

A team spokesperson said: “Two wild campers set out to experience the full force of Storm Burt! However, as the wind intensified, they realised their tent wasn’t up to the task and began letting in water. This left both campers mildly hypothermic.

“Following the correct course of action, they called for help. Team members made their way to the campers’ location, and after a quick assessment, it was decided to walk both individuals back to Edale while their tent was dismantled.

The campers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Buxton MRT

“Thankfully, after rewarming in the team’s control vehicle, they were able to make their way home.

“We hope the campers enjoyed a nice warm shower and a hearty breakfast when they got home.

“We all learn lessons from our experiences, especially in the great outdoors. Sometimes, we find ourselves in challenging situations, but these experiences build knowledge and resilience for future adventures.”

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.