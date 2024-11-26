Derbyshire police appeal for help after masked gang attack man and steal substantial amount of cash

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 26th Nov 2024, 08:10 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for the public’s help after a masked gang attacked a man and stole a substantial amount of cash.

The incident took place in Trocadero Court, in Normanton, on 30 September at 11.50am, when a group of four masked men assaulted the victim, a man in his 30s, before stealing a substantial amount of cash, along with the bike pictured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises any of the people pictured – or has information about the whereabouts of the bike – a dark, blue and black 2022 Giant Fathom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*583379 in any correspondence:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on our website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Can you help identify these men?

1. Police appeal

Can you help identify these men? Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police

2. Police Appeal

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike – a dark, blue and black 2022 Giant Fathom.

3. Police appeal

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike – a dark, blue and black 2022 Giant Fathom. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice