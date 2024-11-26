Derbyshire police appeal for help after masked gang attack man and steal substantial amount of cash

The incident took place in Trocadero Court, in Normanton, on 30 September at 11.50am, when a group of four masked men assaulted the victim, a man in his 30s, before stealing a substantial amount of cash, along with the bike pictured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises any of the people pictured – or has information about the whereabouts of the bike – a dark, blue and black 2022 Giant Fathom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*583379 in any correspondence:

