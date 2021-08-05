Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Chesterfield expected to be battered by more heavy rain and thunderstorms

A yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office from 4am on Friday and will last until just before midnight.

Forecasters say slow-moving, heavy downpours – some of which will be thundery – may cause flooding and travel disruption.

Although Chesterfield is yet to see any stormy weather, plenty more heavy rain is forecast for today (August 5).

Chesterfield is set to be hit by heavy rain which will turn into thunderstorms tomorrow

The day got off to a cloudy start but this is due to turn into rain as the evening draws in.

Light rain is expected from 3pm this afternoon, turning into more torrential downpours from 4pm onwards.

The wet weather is forecast to continue until around 2am on Friday morning, when the showers will ease and it will remain cloudy.

Some sun might peek through the clouds at 7am as the rain begins once again, with thundery showers forecast at midday.