Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield as temperatures set to soar over Bank Holiday weekend
The long Bank Holiday weekend is nearly here and it looks to be bringing some hotter and brighter weather with it.
While conditions will vary slightly, the position of the jet stream means a band of high pressure will settle across the UK over the extended weekend, driving temperatures up and clearing the skies.
The latest Met Office forecast says Chesterfield will be cloudy on Saturday morning, although this will change to sunny intervals by the afternoon with temperatures reaching highs of 18C.
Sunday will see the dry and warm weather continue with temperatures rising to 19C by late afternoon.
Temperatures continue to soar to 21C on Monday as the mist clears to make way for glorious sunshine.
Here is the forecast for Chesterfield this weekend:
Saturday 7am-2pm – Cloudy
Saturday 3pm-9pm – Sunny intervals
Sunday 7am – Sunny intervals
Sunday 8am-7pm – Sunny
Sunday 7pm-9pm – Sunny intervals
Monday 7am – Sunny intervals
Monday 8am-6pm – Sunny
Monday 6pm-9pm – Sunny intervals