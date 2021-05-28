Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield as temperatures set to soar over Bank Holiday weekend

While conditions will vary slightly, the position of the jet stream means a band of high pressure will settle across the UK over the extended weekend, driving temperatures up and clearing the skies.

The latest Met Office forecast says Chesterfield will be cloudy on Saturday morning, although this will change to sunny intervals by the afternoon with temperatures reaching highs of 18C.

Chesterfield residents may have to dust off their sun cream this weekend as the Bank Holiday looks to bring some glorious sunshine

Sunday will see the dry and warm weather continue with temperatures rising to 19C by late afternoon.

Temperatures continue to soar to 21C on Monday as the mist clears to make way for glorious sunshine.

Here is the forecast for Chesterfield this weekend:

Saturday 7am-2pm – Cloudy

Saturday 3pm-9pm – Sunny intervals

Sunday 7am – Sunny intervals

Sunday 8am-7pm – Sunny

Sunday 7pm-9pm – Sunny intervals

Monday 7am – Sunny intervals

Monday 8am-6pm – Sunny

Monday 6pm-9pm – Sunny intervals