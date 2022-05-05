Here's when temperatures will hit 23 degrees in Chesterfield as county set to enjoy May heatwave

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach above 20°c for at least eight consecutive days towards the end of the month, starting from Wednesday, May 11.
The hottest day over the next two weeks will be Monday, May 16, with Chesterfield residents set to enjoy temperatures of 23°.
Read More
Here’s the forecast of the hottest days from next week.
Wednesday, May 11: 20°, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Thursday, May 12: 20°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Friday, May 13: 20°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Saturday, May 14: 22°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Sunday, May 15: 22°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Monday, May 16: 23°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Tuesday, May 17 22°, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Wednesday, May 18 21°, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze