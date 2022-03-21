We asked you to name which beer gardens around Chesterfield you were looking forward to visiting when lockdown restrictions are lifted - and you didn't disappoint.

Your favourite Chesterfield 'beer gardens' to try as Derbyshire set to bask in mini heatwave

The Met Office is forecasting a mini heatwave this week – and there’s nothing better than cooling off with a cold drink in a great local beer garden

By Jon Ball
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:03 am

We asked our Facebook followers to tell us which beer gardens are their favourites – and they didn’t disappoint!

So if you’re fancying an al fresco pint here are some great suggestions from our readers..

1. The Neptune Beer Emporium

The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield, has the beer garden of choice for Katie Allen.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Rose & Crown

The beer garden at the Rose & Crown, Old Road, Brampton, is a winner with several of the Derbyshire Times' Facebook followers, including Brian Smith and Claire Louise.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Black Swan

The Black Swan, at Idridgehay, is the beer garden of choice for Sandra Jean Mellor.

Photo: Anne Shelley

4. Horse & Groom

The Horse & Groom, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Main Street, Scarcliffe, was a popular choice among readers, including Russell Barker, who called it a "top pub", and Kev Helps.

Photo: Google Maps

