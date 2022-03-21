So if you’re fancying an al fresco pint here are some great suggestions from our readers..
1. The Neptune Beer Emporium
The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield, has the beer garden of choice for Katie Allen.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Rose & Crown
The beer garden at the Rose & Crown, Old Road, Brampton, is a winner with several of the Derbyshire Times' Facebook followers, including Brian Smith and Claire Louise.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Black Swan
The Black Swan, at Idridgehay, is the beer garden of choice for Sandra Jean Mellor.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Horse & Groom
The Horse & Groom, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Main Street, Scarcliffe, was a popular choice among readers, including Russell Barker, who called it a "top pub", and Kev Helps.
Photo: Google Maps