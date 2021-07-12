The latest forecast from BBC Weather shows that the warm weather will make a return later this week, with highs of 26°C on Saturday in Chesterfield as another heatwave is on the horizon.

While temperatures will remain mild tomorrow (Tuesday, July 13), rising to just 22°C with lows of 14°C along with light cloud cover and a gentle breeze – the heat will steadily rise with highs of 23°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sunny weather is predicted to make an appearance on Thursday, July 15, breaking up the grey clouds with sunshine and a gentle breeze.

People sit on the grass in the sunshine. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

But residents in Chesterfield will really start to feel the heat on their backs by Friday, as temperatures will soar to 25°C along with uninterrupted sunny intervals throughout the day.

The heatwave will continue on Saturday, getting hotter still with highs of 26°C alongside strong sunshine according to the current BBC Weather forecast

Sunday will remain warm and sunny as well, with temperatures reaching highs of 25°C and lows of 15°C.

There will also be sunny intervals along with a gentle breeze, judging by the latest predictions.

The BBC long range forecast for the north of England says: “Wednesday will see variable cloud amounts for the most part of the day with the chance of the odd shower.

"However, plenty of sunny spells are expected to develop into the evening and any showers will ease.

"Thursday will have warm sunny spells and a few patches of cloud that may bring the odd shower.

"Friday should be a dry and mostly sunny day.”