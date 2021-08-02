Heatwave: This is when the Met Office predicts the African heatwave will hit Chesterfield this month

In the latest Met Office update, forecasters expect that the middle to end of August will bring “above average” temperatures in Chesterfield with “possibly even very warm conditions at times in southern areas” along with drier weather and sunny spells.

Experts say there are currently signals of a “drier and warmer than average period from the middle of August” with "occasional spells of more unsettled weather” primarily in the northwest, remains possible.

However the weather is predicted to remain mostly dry and sunny from the middle through through to the end of the month as high pressure from Africa and the Azores moves towards the UK.

Finally an end to the rainy showers appears to be on the horizon, with the latest long form forecast from the Met Office predicting that the African heatwave will hit Chesterfield in August.

Before, residents can start to enjoy the return of the warm weather they will have to get through more showery spells, longer periods of rain, with torrential thundery downpours in places and even some strong winds for the next two weeks.

Conditions will remain unpredictable at the start of August with temperatures are expected to be below average before August 16 as strong winds and showers are set to hit Chesterfield before things eventually heat back up.

Temperatures will feel distinctly colder, after last month we witnessed highs of almost 30°C with lots of long spells of warm sunshine, light winds and very little rain.

This is what the current weather forecast looks like for Chesterfield over the next week, according to the Met Office.

Monday, August 2: Despite a chilly start to the day, Monday looks set to start dry with bright or sunny spells and winds remaining light. Increasing chance of showers developing through the afternoon. Heavier showers are possible in the evening, which will be slow-moving. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

In the evening, showers may be slow to die out with largely cloudy skies persisting and isolated showers might continue. Clear spells most likely after midnight across northern and eastern parts. Light winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tuesday, August 3: Some brightness in the morning with isolated showers. By the afternoon some sharp and slow-moving showers developing, with possible thunder. Some parts staying dry with sunny spells. Light winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Wednesday, August 4 to Friday, August 6: An unsettled spell of weather with some clear or sunny spells and heavy showers developing each day, with torrential downpours likely to affect some areas, perhaps more especially during Thursday.

Saturday, August 7 to Sunday, August 8: A mixture of sunny spells and showers, with some drier interludes is the general pattern expected through this period, as the unsettled, changeable conditions continue to dominate. Some of these showery spells may merge to give slightly longer spells of rain, with wet weather predicted between the sunny spells over the weekend, but some heavier rain possible on Saturday afternoon. There is a risk of strong winds at times. Temperatures between 13 and 18°C.