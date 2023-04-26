News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 minute ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Full weather forecast for Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of May bank holiday and King Charles’ coronation weekend

With two bank holidays fast approaching, this is what the weather will look like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the next fortnight.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents will no doubt be excited by the prospect of two long weekends in a row – with the early May bank holiday and King Charles’ coronation bank holiday falling on May 1 and 8.

Many will be organising trips with their families, or taking the chance to head one of the county’s coronation events – but the weather conditions may well affect those plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tomorrow is set to be a rainy day, with light showers and a moderate breeze accompanying highs of 13°.

The weather forecast for the coronation weekend is looking somewhat bleak.The weather forecast for the coronation weekend is looking somewhat bleak.
The weather forecast for the coronation weekend is looking somewhat bleak.
Most Popular

Temperatures will rise slightly to 15° on Friday, April 28 – but drizzle is expected to arrive between 6.00am and 11.00am.

Saturday, April 29 will follow a similar pattern – with temperatures hitting 17° but rain predicted throughout the afternoon and evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More wet weather is forecast for Sunday, April 30. The early May bank holiday will see temperatures reach a high of 14°, with light cloud and a gentle breeze.

The following day is expected to remain dry, before drizzle returns on Wednesday, May 3.

Thursday, May 4 will see temperatures remain around 14°, but crucially, it is predicted to stay dry.

READ THIS: Award-winning Derbyshire business Cup and Saucer to close after 'footfall has dropped dramatically'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately, the coronation weekend looks set to be accompanied by more rainy conditions. Between Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 8, temperatures will hover between 12° and 14° – but light rain showers are expected each day.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield