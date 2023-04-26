Full weather forecast for Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of May bank holiday and King Charles’ coronation weekend

Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents will no doubt be excited by the prospect of two long weekends in a row – with the early May bank holiday and King Charles’ coronation bank holiday falling on May 1 and 8.

Many will be organising trips with their families, or taking the chance to head one of the county’s coronation events – but the weather conditions may well affect those plans.

Tomorrow is set to be a rainy day, with light showers and a moderate breeze accompanying highs of 13°.

The weather forecast for the coronation weekend is looking somewhat bleak.

Temperatures will rise slightly to 15° on Friday, April 28 – but drizzle is expected to arrive between 6.00am and 11.00am.

Saturday, April 29 will follow a similar pattern – with temperatures hitting 17° but rain predicted throughout the afternoon and evening.

More wet weather is forecast for Sunday, April 30. The early May bank holiday will see temperatures reach a high of 14°, with light cloud and a gentle breeze.

The following day is expected to remain dry, before drizzle returns on Wednesday, May 3.

Thursday, May 4 will see temperatures remain around 14°, but crucially, it is predicted to stay dry.

