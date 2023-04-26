The Derbyshire-based tea-blend business Cup and Saucer moved to Clay Cross in 2020.

Gail Hannan who owns the business also runs Totally Locally Clay Cross, as she understands how important it is to support small local independent businesses.

Gail took to Facebook to explain.

Gail Hannan took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the closure of Cup & Saucer, and how she will continue online.

She said: “This is something I never thought I'd have to write and I've been putting off doing this post for quite some time.

"As my regular loyal customers (who've mostly become friends) will know, it's been really hard for me to keep the shop running since just before Christmas as my footfall has dropped dramatically to just a few customers each week ( This obviously doesn't pay the rent ). This seems to be a combination of the Tearooms at The Hub S45 moving to the main building, the financial crisis along with the majority of people now preferring to shop online rather than visiting a physical shop.”

Gail said she had been looking for someone with more footfall.

“I've been trying to find somewhere to relocate with a street facing front ( I'm very hidden where I am ) but finding somewhere that's affordable is proving impossible! So, I've had to make the very difficult decision to CLOSE my beautiful shop. My business will still CONTINUE via the website, at markets and events. You can still message me for orders, and collections or to arrange refills ( I'll still have my workroom & storage at The Hub),” she added.

Cup & Saucer stock a selection of blended teas.

The shop’s last day will be May 28.

