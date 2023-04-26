News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Award-winning Derbyshire business Cup and Saucer to close after 'footfall has dropped dramatically'

A business is set to close from the high street – but will continue to operate online – after stating “finding somewhere that's affordable is proving impossible”.

By James Salt
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

The Derbyshire-based tea-blend business Cup and Saucer moved to Clay Cross in 2020.

Gail Hannan who owns the business also runs Totally Locally Clay Cross, as she understands how important it is to support small local independent businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gail took to Facebook to explain.

Gail Hannan took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the closure of Cup & Saucer, and how she will continue online.Gail Hannan took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the closure of Cup & Saucer, and how she will continue online.
Gail Hannan took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the closure of Cup & Saucer, and how she will continue online.
Most Popular

She said: “This is something I never thought I'd have to write and I've been putting off doing this post for quite some time.

"As my regular loyal customers (who've mostly become friends) will know, it's been really hard for me to keep the shop running since just before Christmas as my footfall has dropped dramatically to just a few customers each week ( This obviously doesn't pay the rent ). This seems to be a combination of the Tearooms at The Hub S45 moving to the main building, the financial crisis along with the majority of people now preferring to shop online rather than visiting a physical shop.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gail said she had been looking for someone with more footfall.

“I've been trying to find somewhere to relocate with a street facing front ( I'm very hidden where I am ) but finding somewhere that's affordable is proving impossible! So, I've had to make the very difficult decision to CLOSE my beautiful shop. My business will still CONTINUE via the website, at markets and events. You can still message me for orders, and collections or to arrange refills ( I'll still have my workroom & storage at The Hub),” she added.

Cup & Saucer stock a selection of blended teas.Cup & Saucer stock a selection of blended teas.
Cup & Saucer stock a selection of blended teas.

The shop’s last day will be May 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business won Best Local Food/Drink Producer in Nottingham/Derbyshire at the Muddy Stilettos awards in 2022 will continue to operate online: https://www.cupandsauceronline.co.uk/