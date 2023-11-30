Full weather forecast as snow hits Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with Met Office weather warning in place
Snow has arrived in Chesterfield and parts of Derbyshire overnight – with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice that remains active until 11.00am today.
The Met Office said that showers, falling as snow inland, will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.
Icy patches are also expected to have developed on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This could lead to injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The areas of Derbyshire currently subject to the weather warning include Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Dronfield, Bolsover, Clowne and Baslow.
Temperatures are set to stay low today – reaching highs of 3° between 12.00pm and 3.00pm.
There is, however, no further snow forecast overnight – with temperatures set to hover at 0° from 9.00pm this evening until 9.00am tomorrow morning.
Friday evening will be colder, reaching -3° overnight – but snow is not currently expected to arrive again ahead of the weekend.
The weekend will remain chilly, reaching highs of 2° on Sunday afternoon – but conditions will gradually get warmer from the start of next week.