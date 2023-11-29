Chesterfield and Derbyshire Aldi customers given chance to win their Christmas shopping

Chesterfield and Derbyshire shoppers could receive a festive boost ahead of Christmas – with Aldi giving away £100 vouchers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi stores in Derbyshire are giving customers the chance to win vouchers to cover their Christmas shopping.

The supermarket is giving away £100 vouchers at all stores across the region, helping the lucky winners to kick start their festive celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To enter, shoppers can purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till between the 01/12/2023 and 18/12/2023, with all proceeds going to Aldi’s dedicated charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust. The winners will be announced on 19/12/2023.

Aldi customers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire could be set for a big prize this Christmas.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to support the Teenage Cancer Trust and the invaluable work they do for young people.

“This raffle allows us to raise vital funds for the charity, whilst also giving customers the chance to get their Christmas shopping for just £1. With lots of festive favourites available in store, £100 will go a long way!”

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi has been partnered with them since 2017 and has pledged to raise £10 million for the charity by 2027.

Selected stores participating in Derbyshire include:

Rykneld Road

Unit 7, Meteor Retail Park

Chapel Street

Nottingham Road

Cross Street

Nottingham Road, Somercotes

Burton Road

Hepworth Retail Park

Carnation Way

Coleman Street

Uttoxeter New Road

Manor Road

8 High Street

Huntspill Road

High Street