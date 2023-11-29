Chesterfield and Derbyshire Aldi customers given chance to win their Christmas shopping
Aldi stores in Derbyshire are giving customers the chance to win vouchers to cover their Christmas shopping.
The supermarket is giving away £100 vouchers at all stores across the region, helping the lucky winners to kick start their festive celebrations.
To enter, shoppers can purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till between the 01/12/2023 and 18/12/2023, with all proceeds going to Aldi’s dedicated charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust. The winners will be announced on 19/12/2023.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to support the Teenage Cancer Trust and the invaluable work they do for young people.
“This raffle allows us to raise vital funds for the charity, whilst also giving customers the chance to get their Christmas shopping for just £1. With lots of festive favourites available in store, £100 will go a long way!”
Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.
Aldi has been partnered with them since 2017 and has pledged to raise £10 million for the charity by 2027.
Selected stores participating in Derbyshire include:
Rykneld Road
Unit 7, Meteor Retail Park
Chapel Street
Nottingham Road
Cross Street
Nottingham Road, Somercotes
Burton Road
Hepworth Retail Park
Carnation Way
Coleman Street
Uttoxeter New Road
Manor Road
8 High Street
Huntspill Road
High Street
Riber Drive.