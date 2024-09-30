Footage shows River Hipper overflowing near Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park
A video shared with the Derbyshire Times has shown the River Hipper overflowing onto a bridge behind the Ravenside Retail Park at Markham Road.
A number of shops on the retail park suffered severe damage when Storm Babet brought flooding to Chesterfield last year, remaining closed for several months – including B&M, Next, Pets at Home and Currys.
A flood warning has been issued for the River Rother at Tapton, meaning that flooding is expected as heavy rain continues to hit the county – with properties along Brimington Road and Tapton Terrace being situated in the warning area.
Another flood warning has been put in place for the River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge, including Barlow Brook – with flooding also expected in these areas.
Areas most at risk include Dunston Road and the parkland at Saint Augustine’s. River levels are expected to peak around 9.00pm
The following areas are included in the warning zone for the River Whitting: Properties along Racecourse Road, Brimington Road, Whittington Moor, Pottery Lane East, Holland Road and businesses in Sheepbridge Business Centre, Pearson Trading Estate and Armytage Industrial Estate.
Motorists in Chesterfield have reported that standing water is making driving conditions difficult this evening – with Horns Roundabout partially flooded.
