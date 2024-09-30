Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of new flood alerts have been issued this evening across Derbyshire – as heavy rain continues to fall across the county.

A flood warning has been issued for the River Rother at Tapton, meaning that flooding is expected as heavy rain continues to hit the county – with properties along Brimington Road and Tapton Terrace being situated in the warning area.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are issuing this flood warning due to heavy and persistent rainfall today. Areas most at risk are those adjacent to the river, including those on Brimington Road.

“River levels are expected to peak around 10.00pm tonight (Monday, September 30). Weather conditions are expected to improve overnight and into tomorrow morning, and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.”

Two flood warnings are in place across Chesterfield - meaning that the Environment Agency expects flooding in these areas.

Another flood warning has been put in place for the River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge, including Barlow Brook – with flooding also expected here.

Areas most at risk include Dunston Road and the parkland at Saint Augustine’s. River levels are expected to peak around 9.00pm

The following areas are included in the warning zone: Properties along Racecourse Road, Brimington Road, Whittington Moor, Pottery Lane East, Holland Road and businesses in Sheepbridge Business Centre, Pearson Trading Estate and Armytage Industrial Estate.

For those in flood alert areas, an Environment Agency spokesperson issued the following safety advice: “Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater. We will continue to monitor the situation and will update this message as the situation changes.”

A series of flood alerts are also in place across Derbyshire. The Met Office weather warning for Derbyshire remains active until 3.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1), with forecasters predicting that there is a small chance of flooding and disruption caused by heavy rain.

The weather warning states:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The full list of flood alerts can be found below:

Bottle Brook in Derbyshire.

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire.

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire.

River Amber in Ambergate.

River Ecclesbourne near Duffield.

River Erewash near Pinxton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

River Trent at Willington.

River Wye near Ashford and Bakewell, and the A6 at Buxton.

Tributaries of the Rivers Derwent, Wye and Noe in North Derbyshire – including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.

Tributaries to the River Derwent and River Trent in South Derbyshire, including Black Brook, Coppice Brook, Markeaton Brook, Chaddeston Brook, Wilne Drain, Cuttle Brook, Doles Brook, Ramsley Brook and Carr Brook.

Upper Dove near Carsington Dam.

River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.