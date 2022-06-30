Exact time thunderstorms are expected in Chesterfield and Derbyshire after Met Office issues another weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire. This will come into from 12.00pm today (Thursday, June 30) and will last until 10.00pm tonight.
According to the Met Office, thunderstorms could break out in areas across the country. These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with some places seeing 10-20mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40mm in two or three hours.
Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and potentially hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Train services may also be hit by delays.
The Met Office has also warned of short term power losses. They said that flooding may occur in places, and that buildings or structures could face damage from lightning strikes.