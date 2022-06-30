Man arrested after serious sexual assault near Morrisons in Chesterfield

Detectives are investigating after the incident at around 3pm on Tuesday, June 28.
A tent emblazoned with the Derbyshire police emblem was also seen as the force investigated the assault.
A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said: “Detectives in Chesterfield are investigating after a report of a serious sexual assault in Chatsworth Road, close to Morrisons supermarket, in Brampton.
“The incident, in which a woman was sexually assaulted, happened around 3pm on June 28.
“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information which may help with their enquiries.
“Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact us via the following methods quoting incident 22*371543.”
Anyone with information should contact the force using any of the below, non-emergency methods:
Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – use our online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.