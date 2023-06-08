News you can trust since 1855
Exact time Chesterfield residents can expect thunderstorms as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Derbyshire

Chesterfield residents were warned to brace for thunderstorms over the weekend – with torrential downpours being forecast.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Derbyshire is active between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday, June 10.

High temperatures developing across parts of England and Wales on Saturday are expected to trigger a scattering of showers, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery – bringing 30-40mm of rainfall in an hour.

Some areas affected by multiple showers could see more than this, with the potential for in excess of 60mm of rainfall in one hour.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.Thunderstorms are set to hit Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.
Thunderstorms are set to hit Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.
Hail, strong gusts of wind and lightning are also expected to pose hazards. The Met Office did, however, move to reassure residents that many places in the warning area will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain.

